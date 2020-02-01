LOOK: Fire hits warehouse in Pandacan
The fire in an industrial site is raised to Task Force Bravo as firefighters continue to out out the huge blaze
Published 12:32 PM, February 01, 2020
Updated 12:37 PM, February 01, 2020
FIRE. Thick black smoke from a burning warehouse in Pandacan, Manila, on February 1, 2020. Photo from Manila Public Information Office
Twitter @ManilaPIO
MANILA, Philippines – Fire hit a warehouse in Pandacan, Manila, on Saturday, February 1.
The Manila Public Information Office identified the warehouse, located in Tomas Claudio Street, as under the San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corporation.
The fire reached the 5th alarm past 11 am and later raised to Task Force Bravo. Firefighters were still trying to put out the blaze as of posting.
PANDACAN FIRE. Firemen try to put out a huge fire at a warehouse in Pandacan, Manila, on February 1, 2020. Photo from Manila Public Information Office
Twitter @ManilaPIO
HUGE FIRE. The fire in Pandacan, Manila, can be seen all the way from Rockwell in Makati. Photo by Chay Hofilena/Rappler
– Rappler.com