MANILA, Philippines – Fire hit a warehouse in Pandacan, Manila, on Saturday, February 1.

The Manila Public Information Office identified the warehouse, located in Tomas Claudio Street, as under the San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corporation.

The fire reached the 5th alarm past 11 am and later raised to Task Force Bravo. Firefighters were still trying to put out the blaze as of posting.

– Rappler.com