MANILA, Philippines – AirAsia is cancelling flights from Manila and Kalibo to Hong Kong, Macao, and mainland China cities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Shanghai until March 1, 2020.

The announcement was made “considering the current health situation,” the airline said in a media release on Saturday, February 1. AirAsia had previously suspended flights to and from Wuhan, China amid the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

All affected guests will be “promptly notified” via email or text message.

“AirAsia is making provisions for guests affected by the flight cancellations, travel restrictions imposed by various governments or guests with bookings to and from all destinations in mainland China who wish to change their travel plans,” the airline said.

Customers can ask AirAsia to manage their flights in 3 ways:

Move flight: One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 30 calendar days from original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability. Applicable for guests affected by cancelled flights and travel restrictions imposed; or Credit account: Retain the value of travel fare in the customer’s AirAsia BIG Loyalty account, which should be redeemed within 90 calendar days from the issuance date for travel. Applicable for affected flights that were ticketed prior to 28 January 2020; or Full refund: Obtain a full refund to the original payment method for the amount equivalent to booking. Applicable for affected flights that were ticketed prior to 28 January 2020.

“AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organisation,” the airline said.

Other airlines have released similar announcements. Read this to know what you can do if your flight to China has been cancelled. – Rappler.com