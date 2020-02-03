Bookmark this page to watch the hearing at 10 am, Tuesday, February 4.

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committees on health and demography and finance on Tuesday, February 4, hold a hearing to discuss the government’s preparedness to respond to the 2019 novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV threat, which has been declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 2 cases of 2019-nCoV, one of whom died due to pneumonia as a result of being infected by the virus. Currently, the Department of Health (DOH) is investigating 78 other patients who have shown symptoms of respiratory illness and have had history of travel to Wuhan, China, the outbreak’s epicenter.

The government has also imposed a temporary travel ban to and from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The government is also seeking to repatriate the over 300 Filipinos in Hubei province, where Wuhan is. Have these measures been enough? – Rappler.com