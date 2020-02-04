MANILA, Philippines – Lawmakers want to make it mandatory for students from Kindergarten to Grade 3 in all public and private schools to take a Good Manners and Right Conduct (GMRC) subject.

On Tuesday, February 4, the House of Representatives approved on 3rd and final reading House Bill (HB) No. 5829 or the “Good Manners and Right Conduct Act” with a vote of 225-0-0.

The Senate version of the GMRC Act was already passed in the committee level and has to be passed on 2nd and 3rd reading before the measure can be transmitted to Malacañang for President Rodrigo Duterte's signature.

What are the main provisions? If passed into law, HB 5829 would institutionalize GMRC as part of the Edukasyon sa Pagpapakatao curriculum of the Department of Education’s Kindergarten to 12 program.

The GMRC subject would be taught every year from Kinder until Grade 3. (READ: [OPINION] Are the K-12 kids alright? Like really?)

The bill would require GMRC instructors to teach students about “human dignity, respect for oneself and giving oneself to others in the spirit of community, for the effective and holistic development of the decision-making skills of the child.” (READ: The value of education in the age of social media)

The measure also says the teaching method would be situational than conceptual, allowing students to “directly relate to the lessons, readily put them in practice, and make such behavior commonplace.”

Who are the authors? No less than Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano is among the primary authors of HB 5829.

The complete list of the bill’s authors are as follows:

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, Taguig City-Pateros 1st District

Tyrone Agabas, Pangasinan 6th District

Joel Almario, Davao Oriental 2nd District

Jorge Antonio Bustos, Patrol

Precious Hipolito Castelo, Quezon City 2nd District

Edgar Chatto, Bohol 1st District

Raul del Mar, Cebu 1st District

Emmarie Ouano Dizon, Cebu 6th District

Adriano Ebcas, Ako Padayon Pilipino

Pablo John Garcia, Cebu 3rd District

Cesar Jimenez Jr, Zamboanga City 1st District

Joseph Lara, Cagayan 3rd District

Kristine Singson Meehan, Ilocos Sur 2nd District

John Marvin Nieto, Manila 3rd District

Florencio Noel, An Waray

Olivarez, Parañaque City 1st District

Romulo Peña Jr, Makati 1st District

Geraldine Roman, Bataan 1st District

Roman Romulo, Pasig City

Lucy Torres Gomez, Leyte 1st District

Marisol Panotes, Camarines Norte 2nd District

Domingo Rivera, CIBAC

Ron Salo, Kabayan

Deogracias Victor Savellano, Ilocos Sur 1st District

Lorna Silverio, Bulacan 3rd District

Estrellita Suansing, Nueva Ecija 1st District

Jose Sy-Alvarado, Bulacan 1st District

Joy Mrya Tambunting, Parañaque City 2nd District

Abraham Tolentino, Cavite 8th District

Rosanna Vergara, Nueva Ecija 3rd District

Luis Raymund Villafuerte, Camarins Sur 2nd District

Eduardo Villanueva, CIBAC

Noel Villanueva, Tarlac 3rd District

Micaela Violago, Nueva Ecija 2nd Dsitrct

– Rappler.com