MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) announced it would postpone the 2020 Palarong Pambansa and other regional sports events due to the novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV scare.

In a Senate hearing on the 2019-nCoV, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said, “Right now the policy is for temporary postponement of all these activities because it will be drawing in learners, teachers, family members from all regions.” She said this is to keep students, as well as their families who come to watch the games, from crowded places. (READ: TIMELINE: The novel coronavirus epidemic)

The 2020 Palarong Pambansa was supposed to take place in Marikina City in April, and according to Briones, was expected to draw around 30,000 students and their families. (READ: Things to know about Palarong Pambansa, the PH’s largest youth sporting event)

“Another issue, a major concern of course is that reservations have been made for airline flights, hotels, and so on, but we are looking into these little aspects,” Briones said.

DepEd is expected to release more details on its decision in a memorandum.

Briones also discouraged schools from holding field trips for the time being, but said they could if they wanted to. Briones also said class suspensions are not necessary and that the DepEd is coordinating with local governments in this respect.

As of Tuesday, February 4, the DOH was probing 80 people for 2019-nCoV. This figure includes the two confirmed cases, 68 others who were still in hospitals, and 10 who have been discharged but are still being monitoring. Of these, 48 samples are awaiting confirmation for the 2019-nCoV, while 30 have tested negative. – Rappler.com