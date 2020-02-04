MANILA, Philippines – Gabino "Gaby" Tabunar Jr, one of the founders of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP), died on Tuesday afternoon, February 4, after a bout with pneumonia. He was 94.

The journalist passed away at 1:59 pm Tuesday at the Makati Medical Center, a statement from FOCAP said.

"Gaby died peacefully in the embrace of his children after final prayers by a priest at the Makati Med, and he heard his favorite song, 'Summer Wind,' by Frank Sinatra," the statement read.

FOCAP called Tabunar "a true friend to many, a father and mentor to countless journalists."

Tabunar co-founded the FOCAP in 1974 "to fight for freedom of the press and civil liberties in the dangerous Martial Law era under Ferdinand Marcos," according to FOCAP.

Tabunar was also an executive of a pharmaceutical company and a longtime correspondent of CBS News.

"He loved his country and he had lots of hope for this country but sometimes muttered, 'It takes a long time for us Filipinos to know what's good for us,'" the FOCAP quoted Tabunar's eldest daughter, Mao, as saying.

Tabunar's wake will be at Loyola Guadalupe starting Wednesday, February 5. Details of the interment will be announced later. – Rappler.com