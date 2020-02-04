NEGROS ORIENTAL, Philippines – Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo issued an executive order (EO) suspending classes in all levels in public schools from Wednesday, February 5, to Friday, February 7.

This is part of the precautionary measures of the provincial government to contain and mitigate the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, the governor said in his EO issued Tuesday, February 4.

The governor also said that private schools may suspend their classes in their respective schools at their own discretion.

Silliman University in Dumaguete City had earlier announced that its classes from preschool to senior high school will be conducted online starting February 5.

Five individuals in this province who came in contact with the two confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines were placed under quarantine at a hospital after they exhibited flu-like symptoms.

Another 25 persons were also being monitored after they came in contact with the two confirmed patients, a Chinese couple. They were also required to be quarantined for 14 days.

The driver of the tricycle hired by the Chinese couple is now being assessed by health authorities in Negros Oriental, Provincial Information Officer Bimbo Miraflor said.

He ferried the couple to a resort in Dauin town.

He was also advised to place himself in quarantine and avoid close contact with family members, neighbors, and friends.

He will also receive financial assistance worth P5,000 from the provincial government, according to Miraflor.

The Philippines' health department confirmed the second case of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines on Sunday, February 2. Both confirmed cases traveled to the Philippines from Wuhan, China.

The second patient died on Saturday, February 1 – the first death recorded outside China.

The novel coronavirus that originated from Wuhan, China, has so far killed 426 and sickened over 20,000 people across the country and worldwide. The World Health Organization already declared an international emergency over the virus. – Rappler.com