MANILA, Philippines – Four unidentified suspects abducted a man in Jolo, Sulu, on Tuesday evening, February 4, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) confirmed.

Daniel G. Moreno, a doctor, was seized by 4 fully armed men at Barangay Walled City, Jolo, Sulu at around 7 pm on Tuesday, AFP Westmincom chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana confirmed in a message to reporters.

An initial investigation revealed that the abductors drove off with Moreno aboard a maroon Tamaraw FX van toward the Santanina Rasul Sports Complex and headed toward Kilometer 3 station in neighboring Indanan municipality.

The AFP Westmincom immediately launched pursuit operations, and its special units are "ready for the rescue," Sobejana said. – Rappler.com