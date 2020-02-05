MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, February 5, reported the Philippines’ 3rd confirmed case of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The DOH said that it 60-year-old woman from Wuhan, China, tested postive for 2019-nCoV. She traveled from Wuhan through Hong Kong and arrived in Cebu on January 20. She then traveled to Bohol on January 22 and consulted a private hospital after developing fever and colds.

The first two 2019-nCoV cases in the country were couple who traveled to the Philippines from Wuhan, China, the center of the outbreak. The man died on Februay 1, the first death due to the virus outside China.

Globally, the coronavirus has already infected 23,939 people and killed 492, as of Wednesday morning.

In the Philippines, the government prohibited travelers from China, Hong Kong, and Macau from entering the country. – Rappler.com