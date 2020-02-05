MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) has suspended visits to its Silang, Cavite, camp effective late Tuesday night, February 4 amid the global outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

"Effective today, visitations for cadets is suspended until further notice as ordered by PNPA Director PMGen Chiquito Malayo," the PNP said in a statement sent to Camp Crame reporters.

The PNPA added that all cops who would enter Camp Mariano Castañeda in Silang would be subject to a "temperature check" and are required to wear face masks. (READ: WHO reminder: Reserve face masks for coronavirus high-risk people, health workers)

The announcement came after the Department of Health announced that as of noon on Tuesday, February 4, they were monitoriing 105 persons for possible 2019-nCoV infection.

The PNPA's lockdown follows the Philippine Military Academy, which had also imposed a ban on visits to its popular Baguio City headquarters, Fort Gregorio del Pilar.

As of Wednesday morning, February 5, the 2019-nCoV had caused490 deaths in China, and 1 each in the Philippines and Hong Kong. Some 25 countries have reported confirmed cases of the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had earlier declared a global health emergency, while several governments imposed measures to stem the virus, including travel restrictions to China. Airlines have also suspended flights to and from China. – Rappler.com