BAGUIO CITY – Baguio is still not on lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.

This after defense secretary Delfin Lorenzana used that as a basis for the possible postponement of the annual Philippine Military Academy alumni homecoming.

A press release from Lorenzana had him saying: "The DND supports the decision of the Philippine Military Academy to temporarily close its grounds to visitors and outsiders in light of the 2019-nCov situation. This is in step with the decision of the City Mayor of Baguio, the Honorable Benjamin Magalong, who imposed a mandatory a city-wide lockdown for tourists and visitors. "

Lorenzana called for the postponement "to a more auspicious date in the future unless Magalong lifts the city-wide lockdown before February 14.”

(READ: Baguio cancels Panagbenga opening, other big events due to coronavirus threat)

The Philippine Military Academy was ordered closed to the general public in the next 3 weeks by PMA superintendent Vice Admiral Allan Cusi. Only relatives of cadets can visit on weekends. The PMA alumni reunion is usually set after Valentine's Day.

"We deem it prudent to avoid situations where the health and safety of our cadets, PMA alumni, and their families are put at risk," said Lorenzana.

Magalong, who is a member of PMA Class of 1982 denied there was lockdown.

“Only the postponement of government-sponsored events that would attract large crowds in the next 3 weeks was announced as a preventive measure against the 2019 novel coronavirus,” Magalong said.

Last week, Magalong cancelled the opening parade of the hugely popular Panagbenga Festival.

He also postponed the Cordillera Administrative Region Athletic Association (CARAA) scheduled to held next week.

Also affected is the closure of half of Session Road every Sunday to motorists so that cultural and artistic activities can take over.

The PMA, in response to Magalong’s call, announced a lockdown in Fort del Pilar with only relatives allowed to enter the academy grounds.

The PMA reunion is always well-attended by its alumni with President Duterte, the adopted mistah of Class 67, once attending his class’ 50th anniversary. – Rappler.com