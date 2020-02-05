DAVAO CITY – The Department of Education in Region 11 (DepEd 11) ordered all learners, teachers, and non-teaching staff suffering from respiratory infections to be referred to health authorities for assessment.

Jenelieto Atillo, DepEd 11 spokesperson, said the move is part of measures the department had taken against the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) under Project Shield (Strategic Health Intervention to Emerging Health Threats through Information Education Campaigns for Learners and Educators in Davao Region), which DepEd 11 director Evelyn Fetalvero had put into place.

He said DepEd 11 is also closely coordinating with local government units and health authorities to identify learners whose family members might have recently traveled to areas where nCoV-related incidents had been reported.

Project Shield, Atillo said, also led to the “creation of a task force at the division and district levels to oversee all school information education campaigns." The initiative will "handle students who exhibit flu-like symptoms.”

He said teachers all over the region, which has nearly 1 million pupils and students, were also asked to encourage pupils and students to observe proper hand washing, as well as coughing and sneezing etiquette. (READ: Novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV: What we know so far)

All health personnel in schools and divisions were also mobilized to disseminate information on the coronavirus.

“All student government organizations, scouts and youth leaders are mobilized to create awareness on CoV and assist in the CoV prevention activities,” he added.

There had been no confirmed case of the 2019-nCoV in any of the provinces of Region 11 as of yet.

Several people were placed under observation in Davao City, including those who arrived from China via Xiamen Air last week, but authorities had already cleared them.

Xiamen Air had since canceled its direct flights from Davao City to Jinjiang because of the nCOv scare.

In North Cotabato, Gov. Nancy Catamco created a task force against the nCOv.

“The task force would also establish necessary precautionary measures and outline specific courses of action to contain and handle 2019-nCoV in case one resident of the province is confirmed to have the disease,” Catamco said.

She said the task force would also conduct an information campaign.

“Our people need assurance, not scary reports fueling their fears through false information. We, in government, should maintain calm and sobriety in facing this challenge,” Catamco said.

In Davao Oriental, Gov. Nelson Dayanghirang is also forming a similar task force, according to Karen Lou Deloso, the provincial information officer. – Rappler.com