MANILA, Philippines – The provinces of Pampanga and Iloilo designated their respective isolation facilities Wednesday, February 5, in preparation for the possibility of a 2019 novel corona virus (nCoV) outbreak in the areas.

In Pampanga, the Bureau of Quarantine of the Clark International Airport (CRK) said the provincial government provided additional personnel to help monitor arrivals. The BOQ would train the new manpower on how to identify suspected cases of nCoV from arriving passengers.

Pampanga Governor Dennis Delta Pineda also said they were providing a 40-foot aluminum container van that would be used as an isolation area for suspected nCoV 2019 positive passengers going through Clark airport.

Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo Garbo said they would provide two ambulances for the Clark airport.

Iloilo isolation hospitals

Meanwhile, in Iloilo, the provincial government has designated the Dr. Ricardo Y. Ladrido Memorial District Hospital (DRYLMDH) in Lambunao town as the facility for the confinement of identified persons under investigation (PUI). PUIs are those who are manifesting flu-like symptoms.

Hospital Management Office Chief Dr. Cynthia Cabangal-Ng said DRYLMDH has has 6 isolation units and is capable of providing extension rooms.

“If ever there will be a spillover, we can possibly transfer all patients of Lambunao to other district hospitals. Lambunao will then be dedicated to PUIs only,” she said.

She added that the hospital personnel who will handle the patients will undergo training on self-protection.

But Dr. Cabangan-Ng said the province remains coronavirus-free.

Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr said the provincial government was also purchasing protective gears for hospital personnel, as well as, additional thermal scanners.

Defensor also appealed for donations of hospital equipment from the private sector. – with a report from Randy V. Datu/Rappler.com