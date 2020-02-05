Bookmark to watch the hearing live on Rappler on Thursday at 10 am.

MANILA, Philippines – After President Rodrigo threatened to scrap the Philippines and United States’ Visiting Forces Agreement, senators on Thursday, February 6, hold a hearing on the decades-old defense pact.



The review takes place as lawmakers ask Duterte to hold off on withdrawing from the VFA as it deliberates on the agreement’s impact, benefits, and costs. – Rappler.com