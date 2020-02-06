CEBU CITY, Philippines – Clean up or close up, Mayor Edgar Labella told stall owners at Larsian Barbecue Strip on Thursday, February 6.

“If we find out it’s so untidy and infiltrated with rats, then we will issue an order to have these establishments closedm if they do not comply with the sanitary requirements of the city,” Labella said in a statement:

Labella added: “I sent sanitary inspectors to Larsian because it was on social media that there were rats on the sold barbecue. So I directed Dr. [Daisy] Villa to send at random, sanitary inspectors, and to make an inquiry, to make an investigation, a random inspection and submit a report to me because it is so unhealthy and unsanitary.”

The issue came about after a video was uploaded on Facebook showing rats running around displays of barbecue.

The video was later removed.

Larsian is located near the Fuente Osmeña rotunda and is one of the most popular and oldest food park places in Cebu.

According to a report in Cebu Daily News, Villa told stall owners to use glass cases to protect food from rodents and cockroaches.

But none of the stalls had glass cases when city officials inspected Larsian earlier this week.

The food place was closed for 2 months in 2018 for renovation and to train food stall vendors in food safety.

Health inspectors have not yet recommended if the popular barbecue spot should be closed, but Labella said he will wait for the report of his health department before deciding.

In 2019, reports of barbecue vendors allegedly overcharging customers and selling spoiled meat also went viral. – Rappler.com

