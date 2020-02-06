CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Angkas, the app-based motorcycle taxi hailing company, returns here after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) included this city in the project's pilot implementation.

The LTFRB decision makes this Northern Mindanao urbanized city a third area for the pilot testing of the motorcycle-taxi operation following Metro Manila and Metro Cebu.

Angkas operation in Cagayan de Oro was halted last year when the LTFRB questioned its operation because the city was not included then in the first Technical Working Group (TWG) dry run.

Aminodin Guro, LTFRB Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) Director said that this city got 3,000 slots for the pilot study, equally divided among Angkas and new transport network vehicle system players JoyRide and MoveIt.

"Angkas has submitted the list of its motorcycle units in Cagayan de Oro City to the DOTr-LTFRB TWG, copy furnished LTFRB RFRO-10," Guro said.

"The submission is in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the TWG before the resumption of its operation," Guro said.

"Angkas-CDO has submitted a total of 807 units in its system's list, which will be subjected to inspection by LTFRB RFRO-10 when it receives instruction from TWG, acknowledging the undertaking of Angkas towards the initial fulfillment of the guidelines," Guro added.

However, only Angkas signified its intention to operate here.

JoyRide and MoveIt have yet to debut in the Cagayan de Oro.

All 3 players were given until February 12 to submit their respective lists of units.

They will need the DOTr-LTFRB's TWG approval of these lists before they could operate here.

Failure to submit before the deadline would disqualify the player.

Last Tuesday, February 4, Angkas-CDO officials submitted the list containing the type of units, drivers' names, addresses, license numbers, chassis number of their units, and drivers' ID numbers. Guro suggested that body code numbers be applied to the motorcycle units, as well.

Guro vowed to inspect each unit to make sure that they complied with the specifications set in the list and required by the TWG.

Meanwhile, Cagayan de Oro has complied with its Public Utility Vehicle Modernization mandate with the turnover Thursday of a Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) to the LTFRB.

Nonito Oclarit, officer-in-charge of RTA, endorsed the LPTRP of Cagayan de Oro City to LTFRB RFRO-10 Regional Director Aminoden Guro.

City Mayor Oscar S. Moreno said, that this plan proves Cagayan de Oro is a primary urban area serving a regional or sub-regional function.

"The existing road network, as well as the present number of public transportation, is not so enough to address the emerging demand of mobility with respect to the increasing commuters' trip and economic activity in the city," Moreno said.

"The inception of Local Public Transport Route Plan, as required by the Department of Transportation, through Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, is relatively in good timing for the City of Cagayan de Oro, as it could now implement and dramatically address the impending inadequacy of public transportation.," Moreno added. – Rappler.com