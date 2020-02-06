MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered for the development of the Mile Long property to raise funds for priority programs of the government, including pension programs for retired military and uniformed personnel.

In Administrative Order No. 21 signed on Wednesday, January 29, and shared with media on Thursday, February 6, Duterte also created a technical working group to study and formulate a plan for the redevelopment of the Mile Long property.

The technical working group will consist of the Department of Finance, Department of Budget and Management, Bureau of Treasury, Privatization and Management Office (PMO), and Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA)

The order tasks the BCDA to "administer, manage, and redevelop" the property "prior to eventual disposition." The property is currently being managed by the PMO.

In August 2017, Duterte declared that the Mile Long property was up for grabs after the Prieto-owned Sunvar Realty Development Corporation decided to give in to the government's demands by vacating the property. (TIMELINE: Mile Long legal battle)

The Prietos waged a decade-long legal battle but waved the white flag in 2017 as part of their commitment "to [abide] by the legal process." The 2.9-hectare Mile Long property in Makati had been claimed by the government.

Before Sunvar Realty waved the white flag, Duterte threatened the Prieto family and the Philippine Daily Inquirer, which the family owns. – Rappler.com