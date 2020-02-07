MANILA, Philippine – Makati pollice raided Thursday night, February 6, another hotel in the Barangay Poblacion area of the central business district being used as a front for prostitution.

Based on a tip by a Chinese asset, the cops barged into thesecond floor spa of the 88 Hotel along Guerrero St in Barangay Poblacion, Makati and rescued 26 women, including 20 foreigners.

Invited to the police station for questioning and profiling were 8 Chinese men who were in the spa when the cops arrived.

The women were turned over to the Makati City Social Welfare Division office.

Major Gideon Ines Jr., chief of the Makati Police Investigation Unit, said those rescued were 18 Chinese, a Korean and a Vietnamese, and 6 Filipinas.

"Iyong mga Pinay na na-rescue namin ay halos galing sa mga probinsya. May condom pa kaming nakuha sa loob nung spa ng hotel," said Ines.

(The Filipinas we rescued mostly came from the provinces. We also confiscated packs of condom inside the spa of the hotel.)

Ines said it was their Chinese asset who first transacted with the prostitution den.

The asset first went to the Wanhao KTV Bar along Makati Avenue to transact, but he was told there were no women in the bar at that time. Instead, the was instructed to go the 88 Hotel.

Ines said they were in contact with the asset through the We Chat messaging app. It was through the photos the asset sent on We Chat that the police validated their suspicions.

The police report said the law enforcers raided the spa at the second floor of the three-storey hotel around 10:50 pm, Thursday.

Among the items they recovered from the raid were the marked money the police asset paid the spa.

Police said they were pursuing the operators of the spa who were not there during the raid.

This was the third prostitution front busted in Makati City. All 3 had mostly Chinese customers.

On January 29, 13 foreigners were rescued from Golden Dragon Hotel in Barangay Pio Del Pilar, Makati. The women were Russians, Vietnamese, and Chinese.

Last October 7, police saved 35 women during a raid at Maxx Hotel in Barangay Poblacion, Makati. – Rappler.com