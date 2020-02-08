MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has started distributing relief goods to Filipinos stranded in Wuhan City, China, the epicenter of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.

The DFA's on-site repatriation team entered ground zero of the nCoV outbreak Friday, February 7, to finalize with Chinese authorities arrangements for the planned repatriation of Filipinos in the city.

"We already have our DFA team inside Wuhan City and they are there working on the ground preparing for the repatriation of our OFWs. They're taking great personal risk for the sake of our kababayan (countrymen) and I salute them for that."

While on ground, officials traveled to neighborhoods in the city where FIlipinos lived to hand out grocery items and basic necessities.

The DFA said 56 people, including 7 spouses and 4 infants, confirmed they would join the government's efforts to repatriate them to the Philippines. The agency earlier announced it would repatriate Filipinos living in Wuhan and Hubei as the coronavirus continued to spread.

Wuhan City is currently on lockdown as authorities scramble to contain the coronavirus.

Upon arrival in the Philippines, repatriated Filipinos will be quarantined in New Clark City's Athletes' Village in Tarlac for the mandatory 14-day period. – Rappler.com

