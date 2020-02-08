ALBAY, Philippines – The Bicol Regional Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Council (RDRRMC) and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) raised the alert status in the region to blue alert on Thursday, February 6 due to the threat of novel coronavirus (nCov).

The memo, which was addressed to mitigating councils in all 6 provinces of the region, stated that the emergency operations center should be activated for strict monitoring of nCov, and that coordination with the local DRRMC's is highly encouraged.

A day after the alert, an Inquirer news report confirmed that 3 patients with symptoms of nCov were admitted on Thursday in the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) in Albay.

(READ: Albay governor cancels Magayon Festival)

According to the report, a couple that came from the United States and stopped over in Shanghai "are now in isolation at the BRTTH and under observation following protocol approved by the Department of Health for preventing the spread of nCoV," adding that one patient who had contact with the couple was also under observation.

Reports of People Under Investigation (PUI) in the region shall be announced by the secretary of the Department Of Health after proper validation.

OCD also advised respective provincial officials to submit reports to their office to prevent the entry and spread of nCoV.

The RDRRMC also advised the public to be always on alert and vigilant and to read all advisories from the concerned government agencies and officials regarding the viral disease via the Philippines News Agency Bicol. (READ: DOH probes 215 patients for novel coronavirus in PH)

Meanwhile, Bicol University has temporarily banned travels of the University officials, faculty and staff, and students until the end of the first quarter of 2020 or until lifted. – Rappler.com