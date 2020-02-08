CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture (DA) and its line agencies here have imposed border control across Northern Mindanao, denying access of pork and pork-based products from the neighboring Davao and Caraga regions.

Following an outbreak of the African swine fever (ASF) in Davao region, the DA here has closed its borders and activated 9 control points leading to Bukidnon, the neighboring province of the said region.

According to DA Northern Mindanao Director for Operations Carlota Madriaga, the ASF outbreak in Mindanao started in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental, and has now spread to Davao City. (READ: African swine fever reaches Davao City)

Madriaga said that the DA in the Davao region sent out an advisory on January 30, 2020 for the outbreak of the dreaded ASF.

"So far they have culled 13,000 swine in Davao Region and the entire region have been put on lockdown," Madriaga said.

DA Secretary William Dar got the report of the outbreak in Davao on February 2, 2020, and has since ordered quarantine and control around the region, Madriaga said.

Dr. Jake Sepe of the Bureau of Animal Industry-Veterinary Quarantine Services said that they have strengthened monitoring of areas facing Davao Region.

"We also tapped other government agencies including the police and the military for assistance in monitoring and preventing of movement of pork and pork-based products from Davao Region," Sepe said.

The ASF is a disease that affects pigs and has a 100% fatality rate and has no known cure.

ASF in the Philippines is believed to have originated from China. An imported pork from China started to spread in Rizal province and went across Luzon.

In Cagayan de Oro, the ASF monitoring council has continued its surveillance of pork products and has since confiscated and destroyed tons of pork products before it entered the local market.

in Zamboanga del Norte, radio reports said that the provincial government has ordered to stop all pork products from all other regions including neighboring islands of Negros and Cebu City.

Northern Mindanao has the 3rd largest swine industry in the country accounting for nearly a million swine population with a total value of P25 billion.

ASF cannot affect humans but its virus can survive for 6 months and can withstand high temperature. – Rappler.com