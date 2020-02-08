DUBAI (UPDATED) - The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Saturday, February 8, announced two new cases of coronavirus involving a Filipino and a Chinese, the Emirates News Agency (ENA) said.

The ministry said “the new cases, who are of Chinese and Filipino nationalities, are under observation and necessary medical care according to the highest health standards applicable in the country.”

ENA quoted MoHAP as saying that the "patients were identified through the continuous periodic screening being conducted in accordance with the standards of the World Health Organisation, WHO, for people with symptoms of the new coronavirus."

The Philippines' foreign affairs department said the Filipino is based in Abu Dhabi.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn Aurora Quintana said the embassy “will fully coordinate with health authorities on the case” even as she reminded the community to “always follow the hygiene protocols.”

The 2 new cases bring to 7 the total number of coronavirus cases in the UAE.

The ministry said all health facilities will continue to report any new cases suspected to have coronavirus. (READ: UAE reports Middle East's 1st cases of new coronavirus)

On February 1, MoHAP reported a new case of coronavirus infection, 4 days after it said that a family of 4 from China has been confirmed to be afflicted with the disease.

There are approximately 750,000 Filipinos in the UAE. (READ: Filipinos in UAE urged to comply with gov't measures vs virus) – Rappler.com