BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Controversial policeman Lieutenant Colonel Jovie Espenido was shipped out of this city. (READ: High-value target, 2 others slip past Espenido’s drug bust)

This came after he was ordered relieved by the Philippine National Police (PNP) national headquarters effective February 5.

He will be transferred to the Office of the Chief PNP in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

The special order was signed by Major General Reynaldo Biay, PNP director for personnel and records management, and issued by Major General Hawthorne Binag, acting PNP chief of directorial staff.

Lieutenent Colonel Joem Malong, public information officer of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas based in Iloilo City, said they received the order on Friday, February 7.

She said she does not know the reason for the relief of Espenido.

Aside from Espenido, also relieved were 14 other police officials with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Espenido was assigned in this city in October 2019 as its deputy director for operations and head of the City Drug Enforcement Unit. He had been ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte to go on a killing spree here.

Espenido made the headlines following the deaths of Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa, who was killed in the custodial facility during the service of a warrant, and Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog during a raid. Both were linked to the illegal drug trade.

A day before the PRO-Western Visayas received Espenido’s relief order, he led a drug bust operation in Barangay Banago here, but the 3 suspects, including a high-value target, escaped after they sensed the police operatives in the area.

Espenido, who expressed disappointment, had said this was the first time he failed to arrest the target during a police operation. He also vowed he would run after the target, who was only identified as alias Japoy. – Rappler.com