MANILA, Philippines – A group of repatriates from China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of an outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), are now back in the Philippines on Sunday morning, February 9.

The Department of Foreign Affairs tweeted the "Flight from Wuhan City has arrived!"

Officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Health (DOH) earlier said the repatriates will be brought to the New Clark City Athletes’ Village and will be quarantined for 14 days, alongside the team assigned to repatriate them.

The team of government representatives left Clark at 10:15 pm on Saturday, February 8, on a chartered flight from the Royal Air Charter Service, arriving in Wuhan Tianhe International Airport early morning on February 9, – Rappler.com