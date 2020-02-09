MANILA, Philippines – A total of 284 persons have been probed for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as of Sunday noon, February 9, said the Department of Health (DOH).

This is up from the 267 recorded on Saturday noon, February 8. The DOH reported 17 new patients under investigation (PUIs).

Of the 284, 240 were admitted to hospitals, 15 refused hospitalization, and 24 have been discharged.

Two patients who were monitored for the virus have died of other ailments, not of 2019-nCoV, the DOH said.

The Philippines has 3 confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV, affecting patients who hailed from Wuhan – the epicenter of the outbreak – in Hubei province, China.

The 1st patient has since recovered from the virus but remains hospitalized, the 2nd patient who accompanied the 1st one to the Philippines died on February 1, while the 3rd patient was discharged after also recovering and allowed to return to China.

Excluding the confirmed cases, the PUIs come from the following regions:

Ilocos Region - 3

Cagayan Valley - 13 (up from 9)

Cordillera Administrative Region - 4

Central Luzon - 36

Metro Manila - 106 (up from 101)

Calabarzon - 32 (up from 24)

Mimaropa - 4

Western Visayas - 23

Central Visayas - 15

Eastern Visayas - 13

Northern Mindanao - 11

Caraga - 2

Davao Region - 18

Soccsksargen - 1

Outside the Philippines, two Filipinos were reported to have contracted 2019-nCoV: one based in the United Arab Emirates, and the other a crew member of a Japanese cruise ship.

On Sunday, 30 Filipinos were repatriated to the Philippines from Hubei. They, along with two consulate staff, will be quarantined for 14 days at the New Clark City Athletes' Village in Capas, Tarlac. (READ: TIMELINE: The novel coronavirus epidemic)

So far, worldwide, over 800 have died due to the virus, and around 37,000 have been infected as of Sunday. The 2019-nCoV death toll surpasses the 774 killed by the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2002-2003. – Rappler.com