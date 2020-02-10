MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) charged former senator Antonio Trillanes IV with conspiracy to commit sedition over the "Bikoy" narcolist videos.

Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete confirmed the prosecution panel's resolution on Monday, February 10.

Peter Joemel Advincula alias "Bikoy" was also indicted for conspiracy to commit sedition, despite his being the primary witness of the complainant, the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation Detection Group.

Aside from Trillanes and Advincula, the others charged for violation of Article 141 of the Revised Penal Code are Jonnell Sangalang, Yoly Villanueva Ong, Vicente Romano, JM Saracho, Boom Enriquez, and a certain "Monique." They were accused of producing the "Bikoy" videos.

Also charged are priests Flaviano Villanueva and Albert Alejo, who Advincula said assisted him throughout the so-called project.

Former policeman Eduardo Acierto was also charged.

The charges have been filed before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court. Prosecutors recommended bail at P10,000 each. The judge will now determine if there is probable cause to issue a warrant of arrest.

In case of a warrant, it would be the 8th warrant against Trillanes under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Conspiracy to commit sedition is a bailable offense.

This is Trillanes' 3rd sedition case under the Duterte administration. The first two cases were for inciting to sedition filed before Pasay City courts, one over a privilege speech in the Senate about Duterte's wealth, and the second over a media interview about the President in relation to the grant of amnesty to the former senator.

Trillanes awaits the DOJ's resolution for another complaint of kidnapping filed against him by a Davao-based businesswoman who accused the former senator of keeping her in a convent and forcing her to sign a damaging affidavit against Duterte.

Advincula accused members of the opposition, as well as ranking figures in the Catholic Church and human rights lawyers, of conspiring to oust Duterte through what he claimed was an operation code-named Project Sodoma, which involved producing and releasing the narcolist videos.

The videos, which Advincula narrated, accused Duterte and people close to him of being linked to the drug trade. But Advincula later retracted the claims made in the video and accused the opposition of being behind them. – Rappler.com