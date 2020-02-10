MANILA, Philippines – Within one week, 11 drug suspects were killed in Bulacan after allegedly fighting back during multiple anti-drug operations conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In a press release sent to reporters on Monday, February 10, the Bulacan Police Provincial Office touted the following "accomplishments" from February 3 to February 9:

11 drug suspects killed

111 drug suspects arrested

101 most wanted persons arrested from other operations

35 alleged illegal gamblers arrested from other operations

The operations yielded 336 heat-sealed plastic sachets of methamphetamine (shabu), 20 sachets of marijuana leaves, and assorted drug paraphernalia and buy-bust cash.

The killed: The fatalities were from the towns of San Jose Del Monte, Norzagaray, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, Santa Maria, and Plaridel. Police identified them as:

Jay-Ar Borromeo Alias Liit Alias JR Jhodie Maglalang Alias Roy Alias Jr Villanueva Alfonza Javier Y Lasquiqui Arnoli Omoso Y Quiampao Jerry Janoras, alias Jery Win Love Fogata Y Palazo, alias Entong Jose Ragsag Y Franco, alias Jhong

Why the weeklong operations? The barrage of crime busts coincided with the last week of Colonel Emma Libunao as Bulacan police chief. On Friday, February 7, Libunao was relieved from her post and replaced by Colonel Lawrence Cajipe.

In the statement, Cajipe said the operations sprung from the marching orders of new PNP chief General Archie Gamboa "to intensify, reinvigorate and to focus on the anti-criminality drive and anti-insurgency efforts of the PNP."

Blood in Bulacan: The operations fit in Bulacan's record of being one of the provinces with the most fatalities in President Rodrigo Duterte's popular yet bloody anti-drug campaign. In August 2017, Bulacan police killed 32 drug suspects and arrested 107 in the span of 24 hours. Within the same timeframe in August 2018, they killed 14 and arrested 92.

After the 2017 anti-drug drive, President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his satisfaction, saying "Maganda 'yun (That's good)."

Police have recorded a rise in the number of killed drug suspects in police operations in Central Luzon since 2018. – Rappler.com