DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Mayor Sara Duterte on Monday, January 10, announced the cancelation of most activities scheduled for the month-long charter day celebration of the city, except for the Mass on March 1.

Duterte told reporters the reason for the cancelation of the events – which drew up to 200,000 domestic and foreign visitors annually in recent years – is the “novel coronavirus situation [which] remains very fluid.”

“And there is still no answer when it will be stabilized or its spread across the globe be fully controlled,” she said.

The mayor said the city's health care facilities “have limitations” and “we cannot possibly carry hundreds of sick individuals all at the same time.”

“Because of these limitations, our plan for us Dabawenyos is to ensure that we do not get the infection. Please read all available information on how you can keep [yourselves], your children, and the entire family healthy. It is important to keep your immune system strong,” she said.

Duterte said the cancelation of the major events was in deference to the Department of Health's February 7 advisory, which cautions against public gatherings. Canceled events include: the crowd-drawer Mutya ng Dabaw; the Reyna Dabawenya, which features members of the LGBTQ+ community; and the Datu Bago Awards, which pay homage to outstanding Dabawenyos.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to cancel the following events of the 83rd Araw ng Dabaw celebration: Pasiugdang Pagsaulog, Reyna Dabawenya, Ginoong Davao, Sayaw Pinoy, Kalingawan sa Sta Ana, Hudyaka, Mutya ng Dabaw, Pasidungog, Araw ng Empleyado, Kanta Bidabawenyo, Parada Dabawenyo, and the Datu Bago Awards,” she said.

Duterte said the preparations made for the 2020 Araw ng Dabaw, the 83rd celebrations, will be “executed in 2021.”

“We shall leave it to the parents, schools, government/private offices, and business establishments to ensure that their children, students, and employees understand the history of Davao City, where we are going with our Byaheng Do30 agenda, how we have shown the past 3 years that we stand tall, united, and resilient, and that we shall embody discipline, integrity, and competence in the next 3 years,” she said.

The mayor also banned “send-offs and welcome” at the Davao International Airport, seaports, and bus terminals beginning Tuesday, February 11.

“Not only because of the virus but for reasons of safety and security, only employees, workers, drivers and passengers are allowed in these places,” she said.

Duterte also warned business establishments selling overpriced items and hoarding food that their business permits would be canceled.

“If you have sore throat, cough, fever, and other flu-like symptoms, do not travel in or out of Davao City. Seek medical assistance immediately,” she added.

She also asked schools, offices, and business establishments to send home students and employees who are sick of flu and similar illnesses.

“While we have a health issue at hand, please do not panic. Instead, report to the authorities and seek immediate and appropriate medical help. Thank you for your cooperation,” she added.

A few other local governments in othe parts of the country – like Baguio City and Albay province – have canceled big public events as a precaution against the new coronavirus, which has recorded 908 deaths, 40,338 cases, and 3,296 recoveries globally, as of Monday morning. – Rappler.com