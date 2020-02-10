CEBU, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Board on Monday, February 10, passed on first, second, and third reading an ordinance against the spread of false information regarding the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The ordinance will penalize people spreading false information on social media or text about the disease. The penalties will range from a fine of up to P5,000 or less than one year of jail time.

Residents who see posts online containing fake nCoV-related news or who receive text messages on the 2019-nCoV should pass on their complaints to the Provincial Legal Office.

The ordinance also prohibits and penalizes any misdeclaration of information on Health Declaration Cards which passengers are required to fill in.

Pertinent information filled in by passengers – such as whether or not passengers have been in China, Macau, or Hong Kong in the past 14 days – will be counterchecked by the Bureau of Immigration upon checking passports. The same penalties for fake news also apply for any falsification in the health cards.

The Office of the Governor cerified the ordinance as urgent.

According to 4th District Board Member Honorable Kerrie Shimura, chairperson on the Committee of Health and Social Services, the ordinance is in line with Executive Order (EO) 5 and 5-A series of 2020, recently signed by Governor Gwen Garcia.

Workers in local government offices violating the protocols provided by the preceding EOs will be dealt administrative disciplinary action, including civil or criminal actions allowed by the Local Government Code.

EO 5 explains the protocols on the travel ban along and the hybrid quarantine system. Filipinos and permanent visa holders from China, Macau or Hong Kong or any country but have been in the enumerated states for the past 14 weeks are given the option to choose to undergo a home-based quarantine or a facility quarantine. EO 5-A, meanwhile, is the protocol for seaports on both passenger and cargo vessels.

Both are preventive executive orders meant to address confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV.

As of Monday, February 10, the number of those who have died from 2019-nCoV has reached over 900. – Rappler.com