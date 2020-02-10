LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed there were two persons under investigation (PUIs) in the Bicol region for the novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD).

No additional details have been given regarding the PUIs as of posting, such as the location of the two PUIs.

DOH Bicol said it will release relevant information as soon as possible. (READ: First novel coronavirus patient in the Philippines recovers)

As of 8:00 pm on Monday, February 10, the DOH's 2019-nCoV ARD Case Tracker says there are 314 PUIs in the country.

Mayor Noel Rosal, Regional Development Council chairman, meanwhile called for calm regarding the confirmation of the two PUIs, adding they were isolated and in hospital already.

“The latest news and DOH central confirmation regarding the two persons under investigation are already isolated at a hospital and according to authorities their situation is improving for the better,” Rosal said. – Rappler.com