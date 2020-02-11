MANILA, Phiippines – Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed the mayor of Talitay town, Maguindanao, in the Malate district of Manila on Monday night, February 10.

The Manila Police District (MPD) said Mayor Abdul Wahab Sabal was in front of the Mannra Hotel in Quirino Avenue, Malate, late Monday night when the incident happened.

Investigators said in an initial report that as soon as Sabal alighted his vehicle in front of the hotel, where he was about to check in, the men “shot the victim repeatedly” then fled the scene.

Sabal sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the body which led to his immediate death.

Sabal is among the alleged drug personalities in President Rodrigo Duterte's first so-called list of narcopoliticians released in August 2016. He was Talitay vice mayor then.

The MPD is still investigating the motive of the killing. – Rappler.com