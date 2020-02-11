MANILA, Philippines – Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr has signed the Philippines’ notice of termination of its Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Tuesday, February 11.

DFA Undersecretary Brigido Dulay made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday, saying the notice would be delivered to the US Embassy in Manila immediately.

“On the order of the President through Executive Secretary Medialdea, Foreign Affairs Secretary Locsin signed today the notice of termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement, which will be delivered to the US Embassy in Manila forthwith,” Dulay tweeted.

Locsin made the move despite his and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana’s earlier push for a review of the VFA rather than its outright termination. (READ: With threats to scrap VFA, Duterte gambles Philippines' security)

Locsin earlier warned of the far-reaching consequences if the Philippines were to abrogate the VFA. He earlier told a Senate panel that while it was President Rodrigo Duterte's prerogative, "the continuance of the agreement is deemed to be more beneficial to the Philippines compared to any benefits were it to be terminated." (FULL TEXT: Locsin on impact assessment of VFA termination)

On Monday night, February 10, Duterte launched a fresh round of verbal tirades against the US saying while top officials, including President Donald Trump, were trying to salvage the VFA, he was bent on having it terminated.

Duterte first broached his plan to terminate the VFA after the US canceled the visa of Senator Ronald dela Rosa. Dela Rosa is Duterte's first Philippine National Police chief known as the architect behind the government's bloody anti-drug campaign.

