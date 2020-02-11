CEBU CITY, Philippines – Motorcycle taxi service Joyride will be available in Cebu within the month, the company’s vice president for corporate affairs told reporters in a press conference that was livestreamed on Tuesday, February 11. (READ: New motorcycle taxi firm JoyRide set to challenge Angkas

According to Joyride, over 1,000 drivers have registered to join the newest motorcycle-hailing service to operate in Metro Cebu. Angkas currently has about 2,000 riders in Metro Cebu. (READ: JoyRide registers almost 3,000 bikers during pro-government rally)

Joyride arrives with just over a month left in the government's test run in Cebu for motorcycle taxi operations.

The Technical Working Group of the Land Transportation and Regulatory Franchise Board’s (LTFRB) organized pilot runs to study the feasibility and safety recommendations of the new industry. The Cebu test pilot will be end March 23.

The 3rd player in the trial run here is Move It.

Joyride Vice President for Corporate Affairs Noli Eala said they would not have surge pricing, even during peak hours.

“Application is something we continue to improve on. It’s very reliable and transparent. We provide distance reader so passenger would know what the fare would be,” he said.

The JoyRide executive said they were just working on technical issues with the app and procuring material for the riders’ uniforms.

“We are ready. We’re just fixing a few internal matters with providers of our services, including Google maps. Secondly, we’re also dealing with some issues with manufacturers of our gear, considering what is happening in China [with the flight ban]. We are trying to rush our orders,” he said.

Riders already registered with JoyRide should be able to go online in 1 to 2 weeks, Eala said. – Rappler.com