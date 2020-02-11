Quezon City arrests 111 in crackdown against illegal gambling
MANILA, Philippines – The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested over a hundred in the first 10 days of its "all-out-crackdown" against illegal gambling.
Aside from arresting 111 individuals, Quezon City authorities also rescued 7 minors in operations from January 27 to February 5. The minors were turned over to the city's Social Services Development Department.
Following Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte's order to eliminate illegal gambling, the QCPD has conducted 62 operations and filed 33 cases.
The police filed cases of illegal gambling or violation of Presidential Decree 1602 against the suspects.
In numbers: Here is a breakdown of the arrests made by the QCPD's 12 police stations:
- PS1 in La Loma - 2 raids, 3 arrested
- PS2 in Masambong - 7 raids, 14 arrested
- PS3 in Talipapa - 7 raids, 9 arrested
- PS4 in Novaliches - 8 raids, 15 arrested
- PS5 in Fairview - 3 raids, 3 arrested
- PS6 in Batasan Hills - 8 raids, 6 arrested
- PS7 in Cubao - 5 raids, 8 arrested
- PS8 in Project 4 - 1 raid, 18 arrested
- PS9 in Anonas - 1 raid, 4 arrested
- PS10 in Kamuning - 2 raids, 4 arrested
- PS11 in Galas - 2 raids, 14 arrested
- District Headquarters - 16 raids, 13 arrested
The raids conducted by the QCPD involved the following:
- Video karera - 30 raids, 1 arrested
- Cara y cruz - 16 raids, 30 arrested
- Card games - 11 raids, 60 arrested
- Tupada- 1 raid, 8 arrested
- Loteng - 4 raids, 12 arrested
Under Belmonte's directive, illegal gambling activities included, jueteng, video karera, ez-2, loteng, cockfighting or "sabong", and funeral games or "sakla".
Belmonte encouraged her constituents to call the city's 122 hotline or the QCPD hotline at 09175410621 to report information on illegal gambling. – with reports from Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com