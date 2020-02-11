MANILA, Philippines – The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested over a hundred in the first 10 days of its "all-out-crackdown" against illegal gambling.

Aside from arresting 111 individuals, Quezon City authorities also rescued 7 minors in operations from January 27 to February 5. The minors were turned over to the city's Social Services Development Department.

Following Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte's order to eliminate illegal gambling, the QCPD has conducted 62 operations and filed 33 cases.

The police filed cases of illegal gambling or violation of Presidential Decree 1602 against the suspects.

In numbers: Here is a breakdown of the arrests made by the QCPD's 12 police stations:

PS1 in La Loma - 2 raids, 3 arrested

PS2 in Masambong - 7 raids, 14 arrested

PS3 in Talipapa - 7 raids, 9 arrested

PS4 in Novaliches - 8 raids, 15 arrested

PS5 in Fairview - 3 raids, 3 arrested

PS6 in Batasan Hills - 8 raids, 6 arrested

PS7 in Cubao - 5 raids, 8 arrested

PS8 in Project 4 - 1 raid, 18 arrested

PS9 in Anonas - 1 raid, 4 arrested

PS10 in Kamuning - 2 raids, 4 arrested

PS11 in Galas - 2 raids, 14 arrested

District Headquarters - 16 raids, 13 arrested

The raids conducted by the QCPD involved the following:

Video karera - 30 raids, 1 arrested

Cara y cruz - 16 raids, 30 arrested

Card games - 11 raids, 60 arrested

Tupada- 1 raid, 8 arrested

Loteng - 4 raids, 12 arrested

Under Belmonte's directive, illegal gambling activities included, jueteng, video karera, ez-2, loteng, cockfighting or "sabong", and funeral games or "sakla".

Belmonte encouraged her constituents to call the city's 122 hotline or the QCPD hotline at 09175410621 to report information on illegal gambling. – with reports from Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com