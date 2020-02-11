MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) has probed at least 382 patients for the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as of Tuesday noon, February 11.

This accumulated total is up from the 314 reported the previous day, February 10.

Of the 382, 266 remain admitted to hospitals, while 111 have been discharged but are under close monitoring, which means that the DOH checks up on them daily in case they begin to show symptoms.

There were no details available on the number of persons being probed who refused admission to hospitals, although the DOH in an earlier press briefing admitted that it was still working with local authorities to convince them to be confined.

Here is the breakdown of cases per region:

Ilocos Region - 3

Cagayan Valley - 18

Cordillera Administrative Region - 14

Central Luzon - 45

Metro Manila - 123

Calabarzon - 36

Mimaropa - 11

Bicol - 2

Western Visayas - 29

Central Visayas - 51

Eastern Visayas - 15

Northern Mindanao - 12

Caraga - 2

Davao Region - 20

Soccsksargen - 1

So far, the Philippines has confirmed 3 cases of 2019-nCoV in the country. One of them died after developing severe pneumonia due to the virus. The other two have recovered from the infection and have since been discharged from the hospital.

Outside the Philippines, 6 Filipinos are confirmed to have the virus: one Filipino based in the United Arab Emirates, and 5 in a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

As of February 11, the novel coronavirus has killed 1,018 and infected over 43,000 people across 26 countries.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over the outbreak, even saying that the virus was a "very grave threat" for the planet. – Rappler.com