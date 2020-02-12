MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) has probed a total of 408 patients for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as of Wednesday noon, February 12.

This marks an increase of 26 from the 382 reported on Tuesday, February 11.

A total of 208 have already tested negative for 2019-nCoV, while 197 cases are still pending test results from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Of the 408 patients under investigation, 238 are currently admitted in hospitals after showing symptoms, while 165 have already been discharged. Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said none of the symptomatic patients have severe symptoms.

The discharged patients are still under strict monitoring, which means that the DOH communicates with them daily for updates in case they begin to show symptoms.

Domingo also said they have no longer received reports of patients refusing admission. The health official last week disclosed that at least 10 patients refused admission to hospitals, citing concerns about expenses.

The DOH has promised that treatment in public hospitals will be shouldered by the government, and that the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation has launched an assistance package for patients being probed for 2019-nCoV in private hospitals.

Still no local transmission

So far, there have been 3 confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV in the Philippines. One of them died due to severe pneumonia caused by the virus, while the other two have recovered from the infection and have since been discharged from the hospital.

All 3 are imported cases, as the patients traveled from China already carrying the virus. This means that there is no local transmission of 2019-nCoV in the Philippines yet, Domingo said. (READ: Time to prepare for possibility of wider coronavirus transmission in PH)

Local transmission outside of China has so far been recorded in Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Germany, France, Vietnam, South Korea, and Australia, according to Domingo.

The health official said the DOH and Philippine hospitals are ready for the possibility of local transmission.

"The WHO (World Health Organization) has signified that we should all get ready because they've been seeing it happen in other countries, even in countries that are far [from China]. So all countries must prepare," he said.

The DOH is looking to expand laboratory testing for the virus as part of its disease detection efforts. Domingo said the DOH is eyeing 4 subnational reference laboratories connected with the RITM for 2019-nCoV testing. He also said the RITM will readily train private hospitals interested in assisting with disease detection efforts.

The WHO declared the 2019-nCoV outbreak a global public health emergency, warning that it constitutes a "very grave threat" for the world. It has killed at least 1,115 people and infected over 45,000, surpassing figures from the SARS outbreak of 2002-2003. – Rappler.com