BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Baguio City has moved the grand parade of the Panagbenga Flower Festival to late March, even as the other Cordillera towns scrapped their own festivals over concerns with the spread of novel coronavirus.

Mayor Benjie Magalong said that they moved the dates because March would be warmer – in a disputed notion that the novel coronavirus will have a harder time thriving in the heat of summer. The opening parade was originally scheduled last February 1. (READ: FALSE: Coronavirus can be 'eliminated' by high temperature)

Below are the new schedule of activities in relation to the flower festival:

March 21 – Streetdance competition to determine the finalists for the street parade

March 22 – Cultural dance competition

March 24 – Start of "Session Road in Bloom," which will close the city’s main street for a week

March 28, morning – Panagbenga grand street parade

March 29 – Float parade

Meanwhile, the Strawberry Festival of La Trinidad will no longer push through. The 2020 Strawberry Festival which was slated from March 9 to March 31 was voted down by the municipal councilors.

Suspended are the celebrations of the 25th Kalinga Foundation Day this Valentine’s Day as well as the 4th Bodong Festival which was also supposed to be held in Tabuk City.

The Department of Education-Cordillera said that the Cordillera Administrative Region Athletic Association Games, which were supposed to be held in Baguio beginning this weekend, has been rescheduled for March 22 to 27.

As of morning of Wednesday, February 12, there are 382 patients under investigation in the Philippines. Of the 3 confirmed cases, one died due to pneumonia, while the two others were discharged – meaning, they tested negative twice already. (READ: Coronavirus threat: What local governments are doing)

Abroad, 6 Filipinos are confirmed to have contracted the virus: one the United Arab Emirates and 5 in Japan.

Globally, 1,115 deaths and 45,170 cases, with 4,794 recoveries, have been recorded as of Friday morning. – Rappler.com