HERMOSA, Bataan – The Environment Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) filed a notice of violation against the operator of sanitary landfill (SLF) in this town for lack of permit.

In a communication dated February 3, DENR-EMB Regional Director Wilson Trajeco told Hermosa Mayor Antonio Joseph Inton that Econest Waste Management Corporation was operating town's the SLF without valid Discharge Permit and Hazardous Waste Generator Registration Certificate.

In addition, Trajeco noted that some of Econest’s leachate treatment facilities do not have protective lining. The lining prevents seepage from the landfill from contaminating the underground water source of Hermosa, Bataan.

Econest was given 10 days to explain in writing its failure to comply with the following: Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC), Philippine Environmental Impact Statement System (PD 1586); at Philippine Clean Water Act (RA 9275), or face monetary penalties ranging from P10,000 to P200,000 each day for every law violated.

Earlier, Inton also filed a complaint against Econest for failing to remit the revenue share of Hermosa from earnings generated from fees paid by garbage contractors of neighboring towns, Freeport Area of Bataan and Subic Bay Freeport.

The revenue-sharing is stipulated in the Public-Private Partnership Agreement between Econest and Hermosa.

To this date, Econest still has not submitted to EMB nor released any explanation or statement to media about the EMB findings. – Rappler.com