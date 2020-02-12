PH coronavirus watch: Suspected cases per region, as of February 12, 2020
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is now ramping up its probe of people with symptoms to prevent the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus.
As of Wednesday noon, February 12, the Department of Health (DOH) has placed under investigation 408 patients under investigation (PUI). There is still no recorded local transmission in the country.
Out of this number:
- Tested negative – 208
- Pending test resutls – 197
As of this date, there have been 3 confirmed cases in the Philippines: one died due to severe pneumonia because of novel coronavirus while the two have since recovered and discharged from hospital confinement.
Below is the latest breakdown of the PUI cases per region. All numbers are from DOH's nCov tracker.
|REGION
|NUMBER OF PEOPLE PROBED
|Ilocos Region
|5
|Cagayan Valley
|19
|Cordillera Administrative Region
|14
|Central Luzon
|51
|Metro Manila
|133
|Calabarzon
|37
|Mimaropa
|11
|Bicol Region
|3
|Western Visayas
|29
|Central Visayas
|54
|Eastern Visayas
|16
|Northern Mindanao
|13
|Caraga
|2
|Davao Region
|21
|Soccsksargen
|1
There are 6 Filipinos confirmed to have the virus, but all are based outside the Philippines, including one in the United Arab Emirates and 5 in a cruise ship in Japan.
The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak as an international emergency. On Tuesday, February 11, WHO warned that the virus was a "very grave threat" for the planet.
Globally, the novel coronavirus has killed 1,018 and infected over 43,000 people across 26 countries. – Rappler.com