CEBU CITY, Philippines – An undercover police officer was killed Tuesday, February 11, during a buy-bust operation here that went awry.

Police Master Sargeant Maximino Macua Jr, of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group, was shot dead, allegedly after posing as a buyer in an operation in Barangay Mambaling.

Police backup were able to shoot at the suspects, engaging them in a firefight.

Suspect Franco Obeso was shot during the gunbattle, but survived and later arrested.

The other suspects, Jeremea Zafra and Richie Requinto, were able to escape and are now being hunted by the cops.

New Police Regional Director Brigadier General Albert Ferro told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, February 12, that he believed the 2 suspects are part of a gun-for-hire group, allegedly responsible for other killings in Cebu.

“This is my unit before, I was really so saddened that the person who used to secure me when I was [assigned] in Cebu, died,” Ferro said.

Ferro said that Macua was not wearing protective vests because he was undercover.

Ferro assumed office as the region's top cop on February 6, after former director Brigadier General Valeriano T. De Leon was relieved and assigned to the PNP Chief Archie Gamboa’s office in Camp Crame in Quezon City.



Macua is the first police officer killed in the line of duty this year in Cebu City. – Rappler.com