MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) launched its weight loss program under its chief, General Archie Gamboa, on Thursday, February 13.

With at least 80 cops registered, Gamboa led the opening of the program and shared his own story of controlling his weight with intermittent fasting and badminton.

The goal of the program: for cops to be in shape to work better. The PNP will measure cops' fitness with their body mass index (BMI), which is a number that shows whether one's weight is proportionate to one's height.

Each pound counts. Failing to reach a "normal" BMI means that cops will automatically fail their "schooling" for promotions.

The fitness program will last until June, just in time for when cops expect to begin schooling in July.

This is the second time that the PNP has mounted a fight against fat. In 2017, former top cop and now senator Ronald dela Rosa launched Oplan: Slim Possible.

Watch this video walkthrough of the new program under Gamboa, filed by Rappler's Rambo Talabong. – Rappler.com