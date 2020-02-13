MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recommended prohibiting motorcycle taxis from plying national roads, saying this would reduce the number of road accidents.

During a press briefing on Thursday, February 13, MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said that the agency made this recommendation to the motorcycle taxi technical working group (TWG).

"[Nagrecommend] din kami sa TWG, baka pwedeng 'pag pinayagan nila 'yan, hindi natin papayagan sa mga national roads ang motorcycle taxis... Kung ang tricycle tatlo na ang gulong bawal sa national road, lalo na 'tong mga motorcycle taxi, kasi mas maiiwasan ang aksidente kung nasa inner road lang sila," Garcia said.

(We recommended to the TWG that if they permit motorcycle taxis, we will not allow them to go through national roads. Even tricycles, which have 3 wheels, are not allowed along national roads, moreso these motorcycle taxis should be banned, since accidents will be reduced if they are limited to just inner roads.)

Garcia said this would only apply to motorcycles-for-hire and not private motorcycles, since the former would function as a mode of public transportation.

TWG head Antonio Gardiola Jr said that the move will be considered. "That will be a very good recommendation so we will try to consider it. Kasi lalo 'yung ano, talagang bawal naman talaga sa national highway 'yung mga [motorycle] (Motorcycles should really be prohibited along national highways)," Gardiola said.

According to the 2018 report of the Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System, motorcycles composed 12.95% of the total number of vehicles involved in road crashes.

Garcia hoped that this recommendation would be included in the law that would cover motorcycle taxi operations (READ: The long road to legalizing motorcycle taxis)

In the meantime, the TWG, MMDA, and other concerned agencies will continue to monitor motorcycles that are not registered under the pilot run, which is set to end on March 23.

The registration deadline for the providers included in the pilot run – Angkas, JoyRide, and MoveIt – lapsed on Wednesday, February 12, which means the redistribution of slots will now be conducted. – Rappler.com