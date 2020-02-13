ALBAY, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) in Bicol announced on Thursday, February 13, there are 12 new patients under investigation (PUIs) for possible coronavirus symptoms in the region.

Before this new batch, there were 5 PUIs, who all eventually tested negative.

In a press briefing in Legazpi City on Thursday afternoon, DOH-V Regional Director Ernie Vera said of the persons they are monitoring are from these provinces:

Camarines Sur - 6

Sorsogon - 5

Masbate - 1

Bicol previously had 5 patients under investigation all tested negative of the novel coronavirus or Covid-19. Two of them had been discharged.

Of the first batch monitored and cleared, 3 were from Albay, 1 from Camarines Norte, and 1 from Masbate. – Rappler.com

