ALBAY, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Department of Health (DOH) in Bicol announced on Thursday, February 13, there are 12 new persons being monitored in the region if they would develop coronavirus symptoms.

Persons under monitoring (PUMs) do not exhibit symptoms but have a history of travel to countries with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus or Covid-19. They are placed under quarantine by their local government units.

Before this new batch, there were 5 PUIs, who all eventually tested negative in the Bicol region.

In a press briefing in Legazpi City on Thursday afternoon, DOH-V Regional Director Ernie Vera said of the persons they are monitoring are from these provinces:

Camarines Sur - 6

Sorsogon - 5

Masbate - 1

Bicol previously had 5 patients under investigation all tested negative of the novel coronavirus or Covid-19. Two of them had been discharged.

Of the first batch investigated and cleared, 3 were from Albay, 1 from Camarines Norte, and 1 from Masbate. – Rappler.com

Follow this page for Rappler's coverage of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.