MANILA, Philippines – The number of people under careful monitoring for possible 2019 novel coronavirus continues to rise.

As of 10 am of Thursday, February 13, the Department of Health (DOH) has placed under investigation 441 patients under investigation (PUI). There is still no recorded local transmission in the country.

Out of this number:

Tested negative – 252

Pending test resutls – 186

As of this date, there have been 3 confirmed cases in the Philippines: one died due to severe pneumonia because of novel coronavirus while the two have since recovered and discharged from hospital confinement.

Below is the latest breakdown of the PUI cases per region. All numbers are from DOH's nCov tracker.

REGION NUMBER OF PEOPLE PROBED Ilocos Region 5 Cagayan Valley 22 Cordillera Administrative Region 18 Central Luzon 52 Metro Manila 143 Calabarzon 41 Mimaropa 12 Bicol Region 5 Western Visayas 33 Central Visayas 53 Eastern Visayas 16 Northern Mindanao 14 Caraga 2 Davao Region 23 Soccsksargen 1

DOH Bicol on Thursday afternoon announced 12 new PUIs in the region, but the information is not yet reflected in the monitoring system of the DOH central office as of posting.

There are 6 Filipinos confirmed to have the virus, but all are based outside the Philippines, including one in the United Arab Emirates and 5 in a cruise ship in Japan.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak as an international emergency, warning that the virus poses a "very grave threat" for the planet.

The novel coronavirus has killed 1,018 and infected over 43,000 people across 26 countries. – Rappler.com