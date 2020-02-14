PH coronavirus watch: Suspected cases per region, as of February 14, 2020
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health has placed several people under investigation for possible cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus.
As of Friday, February 14, DOH said it has probed 455 patients. There is still no recorded local transmission in the country.
Out of this number:
- Tested negative – 386
- Pending test resutls – 66
As of this date, there have been 3 confirmed cases in the Philippines: one died due to severe pneumonia because of novel coronavirus while the two have since recovered and discharged from hospital confinement.
Below is the latest breakdown of the PUI cases per region. All numbers are from DOH's nCov tracker.
|REGION
|NUMBER OF PEOPLE PROBED
|Ilocos Region
|7
|Cagayan Valley
|22
|Cordillera Administrative Region
|21
|Central Luzon
|53
|Metro Manila
|148
|Calabarzon
|43
|Mimaropa
|12
|Bicol Region
|5
|Western Visayas
|32
|Central Visayas
|53
|Eastern Visayas
|17
|Northern Mindanao
|15
|Caraga
|2
|Davao Region
|23
|Soccsksargen
|1
There are 12 Filipinos confirmed to have the virus, but all are based outside the Philippines, including one in the United Arab Emirates and 11 in a cruise ship in Japan.
The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak as an international emergency, warning that the virus poses a "very grave threat" for the planet.
DOH Secretary Francsico Duque III on Friday said it is premature to assume that the crisis is stabilizing as “blindspots continue to characterize the virus.”
The novel coronavirus has killed over 1,380 and infected over 64,000 people across 26 countries as of Friday. – Rappler.com