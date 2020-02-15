MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health has placed several people under investigation for possible cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

As of Saturday, February 15, DOH said it probed 487 patients. There is still no recorded local transmission in the country.

Out of this number:

Tested negative – 386



Pending test results – 66



As of this date, there have been 3 confirmed cases in the Philippines: one died due to severe pneumonia because of novel coronavirus while the two have since recovered and discharged from the hospital.

Below is the latest breakdown of the PUI cases per region. All numbers are from DOH's nCov tracker.

REGION NUMBER OF PEOPLE PROBED Ilocos Region 7 Cagayan Valley 30 Cordillera Administrative Region 23 Central Luzon 56 Metro Manila 157 Calabarzon 46 Mimaropa 12 Bicol Region 5 Western Visayas 36 Central Visayas 53 Eastern Visayas 16 Northern Mindanao 17 Caraga 2 Davao Region 23 Soccsksargen 1 BARMM 1

There are 12 Filipinos confirmed to have the virus, but all are based outside the Philippines: one in the United Arab Emirates and 11 in a cruise ship in Japan.

DOH Secretary Francsico Duque III on Friday said it was premature to assume that the crisis was stabilizing as “blindspots continue to characterize the virus.”

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak as an international emergency, warning that the virus poses a "very grave threat" for the planet.

The novel coronavirus has killed over 1,500 and infected over 66,000 people across 26 countries as of Friday. – Rappler.com