CEBU CITY, Philippines — A taho vendor, whom the neighborhood knew only by his nickname, was shot dead in Barangay Cogon Pardo here at around 9 am on Thursday, January 13.

Residents said they were inside their homes when they heard gunshots, but did not see the actual shooting.

Staff Sergeant Christian Tala of the Cogon Pardo police station said the cops could not identify the victim as the residents only knew the vendor as "TJ."

The victim's body was brought to the Saint Francis Funeral Homes on North Bacalso Avenue here.

Police say those who have a friend or relative who sold taho and who did not return home should check the funeral home.

The killing comes in the same week a Cebu cop was killed in a botched buy-bust operation.

Persistent riding-in-tandem killings, anti-drug operations, and internal cleansing of police ranks, are among the issues that new Central Visayas (PRO-7) Police Director Brigadier General Albert Ferro would continue to face as he begins his tenure.

He took the helm of the Central Visayas police office only on February 6, after its former director Valeriano T. De Leon was reassigned to the Chief PNP's office in Camp Crame in Quezon City. – Rappler.com