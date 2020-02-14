OLONGAPO CITY – A patient who arrived from Taiwan has voluntarily reached out to the city health office here after experiencing fever and cough Thursday, February 13.

City health officials immediately admitted the patient to the isolation room of the James L. Gordon Memorial Hospital here to undergo the mandatory two-week quarantine for travellers who have been to China during their trip abroad.

Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr said the traveller is now being monitored and is listed as Olongapo's first person under investigation for possibly contracting the coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

Dr. Rodrick Bustamante, head of the city health office, said it was commendable that the patient voluntarily sought the assistance of local authorities upon showing flu-like symptoms.

Bustamante said the patient has undergone test for the COVID-19 virus. He said the results of the test would immediately be made public.

Health officials here have also started contact tracing to find out who were with the patient during the overseas trip. – Rappler.com