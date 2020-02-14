MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) downgraded Taal Volcano from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 2 on Friday, February 14.

"Alert Level 2 means that there is decreased unrest, but should not be interpreted that unrest has ceased or that the threat of an eruption has disappeared," said Phivolcs.

"Should an uptrend or pronounced change in monitored parameters forewarn a potential eruption, the alert level may be raised back to Alert Level 3," it added.

Phivolcs explained that Taal's condition in the past 3 weeks was characterized by:

less frequent volcanic earthquake activity

stabilizing ground deformation of the Taal Caldera and Taal Volcano Island edifices

weak steam and gas emissions at the main crater

Taal Volcano had been under Alert Level 3 since January 26, and before that, it was on Alert Level 4 starting January 12.

Phivolcs again recommended on Friday that entry into Taal Volcano Island, classified as a Permanent Danger Zone, be strictly prohibited. – Rappler.com